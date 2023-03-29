Opinion: Apple Final Cut Pro Is Not ‘Pro’ Anymore

It seems that Apple has removed its Pro App flagship from the ‘Professional’ tag. Since the beginning of the year, Apple has not released any update of FCP (Final Cut Pro). On the other side of the NLE map, Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve are deep into the race, as FCP remains on the starting line. Hence, Apple’s Final Cut Pro has reached its glass ceiling. An OpEd.

Final Cut Pro: Not ‘Pro’ anymore

What is happening to one of Apple’s most sophisticated and professional apps — Final Cut Pro? This desktop app has been one of Apple’s Pro App flagships. Final Cut Pro (FCP) had a glowing future back then, in the days of version 7. Since Apple made the ‘jump’ from 7 to 10 (FCP 7 to FCP X), its NLE consensus is linearly fading. Is it intentional? Well, by reading Apple’s definition of FCP, it might. That’s how Apple defines FCP: “Final Cut Pro combines revolutionary video editing with a powerful media organization and incredible performance to let you create at the speed of thought”. The keywords are ‘Speed’, and ‘Performance’. Indeed, FCP is fast… very fast NLE. I mean —it’s the fastest NLE around (more than Premiere Pro, Resolve, and Avid). Obviously, you need the OS platform in order to make it run. However, in the Apple Silicon ecosystem, FCP is blazing fast. Nevertheless, professionals choose to edit on the ‘others’. Why? And the more important question: Does Apple care?

NLE software demands vast R&D

If we analyze the amount of FCP updates released by Apple, we can see a significant reduction in the last few years. For instance, explore the graph below that shows FCP updates per year (2017-2023). There was a solid jump in 2018, but since then we can definitely notice a reduction. Moreover, no update has been released yet this year. On the contrary, Blackmagic Design and Adobe are constantly updating their NLE (DaVinci Resolve and Premiere Pro) almost every month on the clock. Explore the graph titled ‘Major NLEs software updates in 2022’ to reveal that FCP and Avid are barely updating their NLE. As for Avid, it is like a tractor. Avid Media Composer is very trustable among veteran top-notch editors. Hence, this complicated software has a solid base and thick roots in the post-production houses. Thus, it’s heavy software with a lot of confidence. However, FCP has no grip on those professional editing suites, and it seems that Apple is doing zero effort to establish this or to convince professional editors to use FCP in high-end productions.

Not utilized by high-end productions

If we take the Oscars 2023 for example, then we can reveal that there’s almost not even one film that was edited on FCP. Most of those films were edited on Avid Media Composer, and furthermore, even Premiere Pro has managed to penetrate into the post-production phase of these films. Yes, I know it sounds strange— The super buggy program was recently utilized by high-end productions. Premiere Pro was chosen over FCP. It must be noted that the product guys of Premiere Pro have been busting their asses in order to sharpen the software. In fact, every month, Adobe released an update to Premiere Pro. As for NLE – every NLE, there are always a lot of updates. Editors’ feedback is pushed to product managers, which, in turn, push back their features, upgrades, and updates. DaVinci Resolve is another good example of that. A reborn multi-complex NLE, that is being involved on the go, with new features developed every month, on the clock. Apple doesn’t do that. And that’s another indication that Apple sees its FCP as iMovie on steroids and not more than that.

A short history

A major shift in the product (7 to X)

Generally speaking, FCP was born in 1998. In its golden age, FCP made up 49% of the United States professional editing market, with Avid at 22%. After the release of Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere maintained a strong market share on Windows but began to decline on Mac as its older codebase was more difficult to maintain. The first fully broadcast quality, a globally distributed TV show produced using Final Cut Pro was Women of Wrestling in 2000. Moreover, in 2003, Apple launched a trade-in program that allowed Premiere users to exchange their discs for a free copy of Final Cut Express or receive a $500 discount on Final Cut Pro. On July 23, 2009, the mighty Final Cut Pro 7 was released. Indeed, that was the golden age of Apple’s NLE. About 50 Hollywood films were edited on FCP 7. For instance: 300 (2007), The Simpsons Movie (2007), and X-men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Moreover, FCP 7 was used to cut the 2020 Oscars winner, Parasite. Editor Jinmo Yang said: “Despite FCP 7’s age, it was more than capable of handling ProRes HD proxies of the Alexa 65 masters, with After Effects alongside for timing and pre-visualization of the numerous invisible VFX shots”. However, Apple killed its own success by releasing FCP X in 2011. Final Cut Pro X was fully-rewritten in 64-bit, with a new interface, workflow enhancements, and improved automation. The reaction was extremely mixed, with veteran film editors refusing to use it, due to a lack of features compared to Final Cut Pro 7. An online petition was created, asking Apple to continue development of Final Cut Pro 7 or to sell it to a third-party gathered 1,600 signatures within a week.

Second petition from professionals

In April 2022, 100 people in TV and film production worldwide sent an open letter to Tim Cook of Apple about Final Cut Pro. Just a reminder, here’s a quote: “We are excited by Final Cut Pro. We think that it is the biggest leap forward in editing technology since the move to digital. We think it’s incredible. Final Cut Pro is a wonderful application used by many YouTubers, education, and small business content creators worldwide. We know why it is successful. It is liberating, efficient, and fun to work with. But, unfortunately in professional film and TV, editors who use Final Cut Pro are a tiny minority. We’d love to see Apple publicly support and certify the suppliers of the third-party products and services we use to integrate Final Cut Pro into industry-standard workflows. We welcome your forthcoming brand-new FCP Certification exams. We also hope to see Apple ensuring that improved Pro Apps support is widely available and that Final Cut Pro can also be bought through current industry suppliers. This is essential for big productions to accept Final Cut Pro as legitimate. If Apple renewed its public commitment to the professional filmmaking industry and its visionary product, we believe an increasing number of editors would discover the joys of using Final Cut Pro”. However, Apple’s response was dull and superficial, as it promised to launch a new “Apple-authorized certifications for pro video”, establishing a panel of industry experts for regular consultations (which we haven’t heard about) and “Expanding the content and frequency of Final Cut Pro workshops for major film and television productions”. Since then, the FCP update frequency decreased even more, and the competitors got even stronger (DaVinci and Premiere).

DaVinci and Premiere

Let’s talk a bit about the two main FCP competitors — DaVinci Resolve (DR) and Premiere Pro (PP). First, PP is being constantly evolving by releasing monthly updates, backed by private beta testers. Adobe has built a community that works alongside PP product managers. That ecosystem works well, in fact, it reminds a product development lifecycle with a defined roadmap. Hence, the NLE is getting dramatically improved and backed up by the professional community. As for DR, the story is well known. DaVinci has turned into a post-production monster, offering almost all post-production disciplines (Editing, Color grading, Sound design, and even VFX). Like Adobe, Blackmagic also pushes new features to users on a monthly basis. And Apple? Apple is sleeping.

So what’s next?

I know some of you will ask: Why should stable software need to get updated every month or so? There’s a simple answer for that: That’s because it’s part of a normal and healthy product management methodology. Ultra-complicated software like a ‘professional’ NLE, must be constantly developed with added features and updates pushed to users. That’s how it works. As a personal note —I have been using FCP for more than 16 years. I love it. It’s the fastest and the most intuitive NLE on the market. However, last year I’ve decided to switch over to DR. Final Cut Pro is great software, and with tons of potential. I’d love to explore Academy Awards projects cut on it. However, it seems that the FCP market belongs to YouTubers, hobbyists, and advanced content creators, rather than professional editors. For those who want to be professional editors, I’d recommend getting into DR, or PP (I can’t believe I just recommended PP). BTW, one of the best ways to get into editing is via the DR iPad app. It’s far from being perfect, but it constitutes a soft landing before getting into the mighty desktop app. Try it, you will not regret it. And for FCP? Let’s hope it will get boosted, just like PP and DR. And let’s hope that Apple still has big plans for its NLE.

