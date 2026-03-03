0
Blackmagic Lowers Price of Its Legacy Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2
Blackmagic Lowers Price of Its Legacy Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic Lowers Price of Its Legacy Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

2026-03-03
2 mins read

Blackmagic Design recently announced that it has reduced prices on some of its products following changes to US tariffs, advising customers to check its website for updated pricing. While the company did not publish a detailed list of affected models, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 now shows a clear price reduction at major US retailers. On Amazon, the camera is currently listed at $2,195, down from a typical recent price of approximately $2,342. This marks a measurable shift rather than a routine daily fluctuation and aligns with Blackmagic’s broader statement about adjusted pricing.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

What the price history chart reveals

The Amazon price history chart shows that throughout February, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 remained stable at around $2,342. There were no meaningful deviations during that period. In early March, however, the chart displays a sharp vertical drop to $2,195. This type of movement is structurally different from minor marketplace adjustments. It indicates a repositioning to a new pricing level rather than temporary discounting. The timing of this drop closely follows Blackmagic’s public note regarding tariff-related pricing changes, suggesting that this model is among the products benefiting from the revised cost structure.

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2: Price Chart
Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2: Price Chart

📦See the Pocket Cinema 6K G2 on Amazon

Position of the 6K G2 in Blackmagic’s lineup

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 occupies an interesting position in Blackmagic’s ecosystem. It remains a Super 35 cinema camera with internal Blackmagic RAW recording, dual native ISO, and compatibility with the EF lens mount ecosystem. At the same time, it is no longer the center of Blackmagic’s current development strategy, which has shifted toward newer platforms such as PYXIS and URSA Cine. As a result, pricing adjustments on the 6K G2 may reflect both tariff normalization and the natural lifecycle of a mature product within the company’s portfolio.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

New lower prices. Due to US tariff changes, we have been able to reduce the price of some of our products.

– Blackmagic Design

Context from our previous coverage

In our previous coverage of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 hitting one of its lowest recent Amazon prices, we examined how the model was fluctuating within a narrow band. The current move to $2,195 represents a more decisive step down compared to that earlier phase. The difference between the February stability at roughly $2,342 and the current listing is meaningful in real terms and not merely cosmetic.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 on Amazon
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 on Amazon

📦See the Pocket Cinema 6K G2 on Amazon

A measured interpretation

It is important to distinguish between official MSRP reductions and retailer-level adjustments. At this stage, what can be stated with certainty is that the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is now selling at a lower price compared to its recent stable level. The price history chart confirms this transition. Whether this becomes the new long-term baseline or evolves further will depend on Blackmagic’s broader pricing strategy and retailer alignment in the coming weeks. For filmmakers considering a Super 35 Blackmagic workflow, the current $2,195 price point places the 6K G2 in a more competitive position within today’s mid-tier cinema camera market.

Get the best of filmmaking!

Subscribe to Y.M.Cinema Magazine to get the latest news and insights on cinematography and filmmaking!

As an Amazon Associate, Y.M.Cinema earns from qualifying purchases. If you purchase through the Amazon links above, Y.M.Cinema may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. This helps support our work.

Here are the products mentioned in this article and the buttons to buy them on Amazon.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Related Posts

YMCinema Latest posts

YMCinema is a premier online publication dedicated to the intersection of cinema and cutting-edge technology. As a trusted voice in the industry, YMCinema delivers in-depth reporting, expert analysis, and breaking news on professional camera systems, post-production tools, filmmaking innovations, and the evolving landscape of visual storytelling. Recognized by industry professionals, filmmakers, and tech enthusiasts alike, YMCinema stands at the forefront of cinema-tech journalism.

  1. This New 6K Cinema Camera Shoots Vertical Without Cropping the Sensor
  2. Sony FX2 Renewed Price Pushes Cinema Line Into Hybrid Territory
  3. Canon EOS C80 Drops to $4,678 On Amazon Renewed
  4. Would You Pay $1,000 to See The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Get the best of filmmaking!

Subscribe to Y.M.Cinema Magazine to get the latest news and insights on cinematography and filmmaking!

ARRI Announces Its Technology Will Debut in HONOR’s ROBOT PHONE
Previous Story

ARRI Announces Its Technology Will Debut in HONOR’s ROBOT PHONE

ARRI Faces Backlash Over HONOR Robot Phone Collaboration
Next Story

ARRI Faces Backlash Over HONOR Robot Phone Collaboration

Latest from News

Sony Develops RIALTO 65: VENICE 2 Goes 65mm

Sony Develops RIALTO 65: VENICE 2 Goes 65mm

Sony has announced the development of RIALTO 65, a new 65mm format image sensor block designed to expand the VENICE 2 digital cinema camera system into a much larger imaging platform. The…
Go toTop

Don't Miss

Panasonic S5IIX vs Nikon Z6 III: Cinema Workflow or Faster Sensor

Panasonic S5IIX vs Nikon Z6 III: Cinema Workflow or Faster Sensor

The sub $2,000 full frame mirrorless category has become far more serious than it was a few years ago. The Panasonic LUMIX S5IIX…
NVIDIA Says RTX Spark Can Edit 12K Video. Blackmagic Is Already in the Story

NVIDIA Says RTX Spark Can Edit 12K Video. Blackmagic Is Already in the Story

NVIDIA has introduced RTX Spark, a new superchip platform for thin Windows laptops and compact desktops, and the claim aimed at creators is…