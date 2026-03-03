Blackmagic Lowers Price of Its Legacy Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic Design recently announced that it has reduced prices on some of its products following changes to US tariffs, advising customers to check its website for updated pricing. While the company did not publish a detailed list of affected models, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 now shows a clear price reduction at major US retailers. On Amazon, the camera is currently listed at $2,195, down from a typical recent price of approximately $2,342. This marks a measurable shift rather than a routine daily fluctuation and aligns with Blackmagic’s broader statement about adjusted pricing.

What the price history chart reveals

The Amazon price history chart shows that throughout February, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 remained stable at around $2,342. There were no meaningful deviations during that period. In early March, however, the chart displays a sharp vertical drop to $2,195. This type of movement is structurally different from minor marketplace adjustments. It indicates a repositioning to a new pricing level rather than temporary discounting. The timing of this drop closely follows Blackmagic’s public note regarding tariff-related pricing changes, suggesting that this model is among the products benefiting from the revised cost structure.

Position of the 6K G2 in Blackmagic’s lineup

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 occupies an interesting position in Blackmagic’s ecosystem. It remains a Super 35 cinema camera with internal Blackmagic RAW recording, dual native ISO, and compatibility with the EF lens mount ecosystem. At the same time, it is no longer the center of Blackmagic’s current development strategy, which has shifted toward newer platforms such as PYXIS and URSA Cine. As a result, pricing adjustments on the 6K G2 may reflect both tariff normalization and the natural lifecycle of a mature product within the company’s portfolio.

New lower prices. Due to US tariff changes, we have been able to reduce the price of some of our products. – Blackmagic Design

Context from our previous coverage

In our previous coverage of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 hitting one of its lowest recent Amazon prices, we examined how the model was fluctuating within a narrow band. The current move to $2,195 represents a more decisive step down compared to that earlier phase. The difference between the February stability at roughly $2,342 and the current listing is meaningful in real terms and not merely cosmetic.

A measured interpretation

It is important to distinguish between official MSRP reductions and retailer-level adjustments. At this stage, what can be stated with certainty is that the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is now selling at a lower price compared to its recent stable level. The price history chart confirms this transition. Whether this becomes the new long-term baseline or evolves further will depend on Blackmagic’s broader pricing strategy and retailer alignment in the coming weeks. For filmmakers considering a Super 35 Blackmagic workflow, the current $2,195 price point places the 6K G2 in a more competitive position within today’s mid-tier cinema camera market.

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